Surge in demand for autos, taxis and cabs in Mumbai

mumbai

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 23:58 IST

With the easing of restrictions and opening up of offices, the autorickshaws, black and yellow taxis and mobile app-based cabs have witnessed an increase in the number of passengers in the city.

App-based cab services including Ola and Uber have claimed that they witnessed a surge in demand for cabs in the city.

The mobile cab aggregators, however, refused to share the figures saying the statistics of increase after easing of restrictions and before lockdown data is not maintained.

“Our mobility business is recovering strongly after the resumption of our operations in 83 Indian cities. Our business is stronger now than it was in June. One of the key drivers of Uber’s business recovery is low-cost services like autorickshaws. With cities like Delhi and Mumbai, around 80% demand as compared to pre-Covid era, has been met, followed by cities like Jaipur and Chandigarh returning to almost 50% of pre-Covid levels,” said an Uber spokesperson.

Ola has witnessed an increase in demand for cabs and autorickshaws in metro cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

“We continue to see a surge in demand, with a positive growth trend over the past few weeks in cities that we operate in. Demand is recovering faster in metro cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi and Hyderabad, with the opening up of offices and increased leisure travel. We continue to strictly adhere to our hygiene and safety protocols with industry-leading initiatives, thereby enabling every ride to be safe for both our customers and driver-partners.” said an Ola spokesperson.

Black and yellow taxis and autorickshaws operating in the city have also seen an increase in the number of passengers and improved business since June.

However, they have demanded a fare hike to boost the earnings of drivers who suffered losses during the lockdown.

“There has been an increase in business after opening up offices, railway stations and airports. However, the demand is not enough for the drivers to sustain. We are hoping for a hike in fares and increased minimum fares. This would help the drivers.” said AL Quadros, leader, Mumbai Taximen’s Union.

Further, autorickshaw drivers in the city have stated that as the activities in the city are resuming, passengers prefer travelling in autorickshaws with plastic dividers over buses due to minimal contact exposures.

“We have seen many passengers not travelling in autorickshaws that are without plastic covers. The covers provide safety to the passengers and the drivers as well. As offices are slowly opening the demand for autorickshaws have increased across the city. As local train services are shut for the general public, people are opting for autorickshaws over buses as they come in less contact with other people,” said Raju Patil, an autorickshaw driver.