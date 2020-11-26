Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Court grants bail to accused held in drugs case

mumbai

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 00:40 IST

The special court under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on Wednesday granted bail to an alleged drug peddler Karamjeet Singh Anand arrested in connection with a drug case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Anand was released on the bail on the grounds of the recent Supreme Court verdict which said that the statement of co-accused is not substantial evidence against the other person in absence of other cogent evidence.

Anand was arrested on September 12 along with other peddlers during a raid conducted by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Goa and Mumbai. The agency had seized fours grams of hashish and 17 grams of marijuana and ₹5.50 lakh cash from Anand who is allegedly known as KJ in the drug syndicate.

The agency claimed that Anand is a key person and had a network through which he supplied narcotics substance in the film industry.

Apart from the seized contraband, NCB had relied on the statement of other accused who confessed that contraband came through Anand.

The court, after considering all the aspects, granted bail to Anand on Wednesday.

The special court had on Tuesday granted bail to two peddlers Ankush Arneja and Suryadeep Malhotra, who are alleged to be part of the syndicate and are also peddlers.