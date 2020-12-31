Swachh Sarvekshan: City ranks 8th, Navi Mum rises to 3rd spot

mumbai

Updated: Dec 31, 2019 23:14 IST

The city has been ranked eighth in the second quarter (July to September) of the Centre’s Cleanliness Survey 2020 (Swachh Sarvekshan 2020) against its 13th position in the first quarter (April to June) results. Navi Mumbai, which was ranked eighth in the first quarter, has jumped to the third position.

“The final day of the decade has brought some good news. Our collective efforts towards #SwachhMumbai have been rewarded strongly as we gained 8th rank in the #SwachhSurvekshan2020 league Q2 ranking. Let’s help Mumbai win, by representing it with pride!” BMC tweeted on Tuesday evening.

Indore is the only city that has secured the first position in both quarters. For the first time this year, the annual survey has been divided into three quarters from April to June, July to September and October to December. The final ranking of the survey will be out by March 2020.

Swachh Sarvekshan 2020 conducted by the Central government, ranks cities across the country on the basis of cleanliness in public places.

In this survey, marks scored in three quarters will be added to the results of a final survey in January, to determine the annual ranking. The final survey will be conducted between January 4 and 31.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, solid waste management department, said, “We are competing for several other parameters like open defecation free and cleanest state capital, for which the results will be declared later. The second survey results convey that the cleanliness drives have had an impact and the city is getting cleaner than before.”

Parameters used to score the cities included collection and transportation of waste; processing and disposal; sustainable sanitation, and capacity building. “The total marks for each quarter are 2,000. Cities are scored based on fulfilment of the various parameters,” said Kakani.

As part of the survey, the Central government team visited random spots in the city to check cleanliness, open defecation, etc.

The team also conducted interviews with several citizens at these sites.