Take action against trolls attacking government critics: Congress to CM

The Congress has filed a complaint with chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, demanding action against “Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters” who abuse and troll citizens for criticising the government on social media.

The BJP has, however, debunked the accusation, claiming that in most cases, their workers are “provoked”.

Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said there is an atmosphere of intolerance spread across the state where any criticism is looked down upon and answered in abusive tones. “It is the right of the people to criticise the government if they fail to perform their duty. However, here we are seeing a new trend where any criticism is answered by BJP supporters in abusive language,” said Sawant. “The whole aim is to terrorise the opponent and put them down,” he said.

Sawant has written a letter to chief minister Fadnavis, seeking action against such people. “The government needs to tighten the cyber laws and ensure that such abuses stop,” said Sawant.

However, BJP spokesperson Madhu Chavan said the attacks from “critics” are usually provocative. “These critics are abusing our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, and other leaders, thus provoking our workers. We have no problem with constructive criticism, but our opponents always attack below the belt,” said.

Chavan also said the state government needs to take action against anyone indulging in abusive language, irrespective of their party affiliations.

First Published: Jun 24, 2019 03:17 IST