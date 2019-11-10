Taloja jail inmate alleges assault by prison authorities

mumbai

Updated: Nov 10, 2019 23:56 IST

A written complaint has been submitted by the sister of an undertrial of Taloja central jail alleging harassment from jail staff and the superintendent.

On October 23, Virindar Kaur Balkar Singh, the sister of the undertrial Manindar Sunjindar Singh Bajuwa wrote to the Maharashtra prison department claiming that her brother was bleeding from his nose when she met him on September 6.

“When questioned, he said that on September 3, the jail staff assaulted him for not taking back the corruption complaint filed against them. He also complained that a doctor gave him an injection that made him unconscious and the staff intoxicated his food,” claimed the letter.

However, SH Kurlekar, superintendent of police, Taloja Jail denied all the claims. “It is unbelievable that someone who is convicted of murder and is an undertrial in another murder case is making such allegations.”