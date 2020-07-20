Tapping phones is an assault on personal freedom: Sena

mumbai

Updated: Jul 20, 2020

Referring to the ongoing political drama in Rajasthan, the Shiv Sena called phone tapping an assault on personal freedom and termed the attempt to bring down a democratically elected government “unconstitutional”. The editorial in Shiv Sena mouthpiece, Saamana, said now it is to be decided which of them is a bigger crime.

The Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan claimed a purported audio clip of a dissident Congress MLA and one Gajendra Singh, who the Congress claims is BJP leader and union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, shows an alleged plot to topple the Gehlot government. The ministry of home affairs has now sought a report from the state chief secretary over the alleged “illegal tapping of phones”. The political crisis in Rajasthan started after Gehlot’s deputy Sachin Pilot rebelled.

“Phone tapping is an offence and assault on personal freedom. It is treachery to bring down a democratically elected government using money. Hence, it needs to be decided which one is a bigger crime,” the editorial said, adding, “There is nothing wrong if the Union home ministry wants to probe it. But the question is if the Gehlot government has indeed heard this phone conversation, then what state of emergency had erupted in the country or the state.”

The Sena said that a lot of revelations will come to the fore if someone hears the conversations between Congress leaders and if it reaches the ears of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. It also said disputes within the Congress are unending and are raked up by certain people as if to not let Rahul Gandhi succeed at all.

The editorial said that in the ongoing war between the “old and young”, referring to Gehlot and Pilot, the Rajasthan chief minister overturned the plan of the BJP to bring down the government. It further alleged, “The deal which was on between the BJP and Sachin Pilot was to the extreme of exchanging money. That means it was decided that the Rajasthan government would be brought down by offering money and purchasing majority engaging in horse-trading.Chief Minister Gehlot exposed Sachin Pilot’s rebellion, which was less against injustice. It is shocking and equally sensational.”

The editorial further said the BJP is not ready to speak on the allegations against Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

“Why have those who are seeking President’s rule in Rajasthan not made Shekhawat resign? First, make Shekhawat resign, atone for poaching of MLAs and then point a finger towards the Gehlot government,” the editorial said.