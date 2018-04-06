Taps run dry, Panvel locals stare at crisis

Despite good monsoon last year and overflowing dams, the nodes in Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) are facing severe water crisis. Housing societies are forced to use the buffer stock meant for dousing fires.

Most societies have dedicated storage for emergency situations like fire, but with water crisis worsening, they are forced to use the stock for everyday usage.

The crisis situation is exploited by water tank suppliers, who are not only charging exorbitant rates, but also supplying water from any source.

Areas such as Panvel, New Panvel, Kalamboli, Kamothe and Kharghar are facing severe water crisis due to the erratic decisions by City Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco), Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) and Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP).

Water at Kamothe is being supplied by NMMC via Cidco and residents are going through unannounced water cuts and thin pressure.

“People manage during weekdays. However, during weekends the entire family is at home and we have to call for more water tankers. We have complained to Cidco and NMMC, but nothing has been done yet,” said, Vishal Rane, secretary of Bhoomi Harmony, Sector 18.

He said this week the situation was worse. They had to divert the stock water for fire for daily usage as the water pressure was weak.

“Irrespective of the rainfall we receive, it’s the same story every year. Water crisis has made our life difficult. Every summer, we pay additional charges for water tankers. Till now, we were managing with tankers, but sometimes we are forced to use water stored for emergency situations,” said S Patel committee member of Tirupati Dhara, Kharghar, Sector 9.

PCMC water supply committee chief Nilesh Baviskar said, “Supply from MJP and Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) has reduced owing to technical problems and water loss due to leakages. We have plugged the leakages. Cidco and NMMC too have been informed. We are looking at options and may borrow water from NMMC.”

Read more: Panvel residents, brace for water cut from today

Three years ago, the state government had decided to implement the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) in selected cities. The mission aims to upgrade cities between 2015 and 2019. Navi Mumbai is one of the cities. However, the city is yet to reap the benefits of the scheme.

The major parameters of the project are to provide every household with basic amenities, including water supply, sewerage, infrastructure, rain harvesting, open space, transport, green city, land banking and housing, to enhance the standard of living.

“It is alarming that housing societies are forced to use buffer stock. As water supply need is jointly taken care of by Cidco, PCMC and NMMC the authorities should make sure residents get ample water. Also, tanker suppliers should be under scanner as they take advantage of the crisis and deliver water to us from any source at an exorbitant price,” said, activist Sudhir Dani.

Nikhil Yadav, assistant engineer water supply department, Cidco, said, “Residents from Kharghar and Kamothe have complained about thin water pressure. We are checking pipelines for potential damage and leakages, which might lead to thinning pressure. We will soon identify the faulty areas and solve the issue.”