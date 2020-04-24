e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Teachers, principals to supervise quarantine facilities in civic schools

Teachers, principals to supervise quarantine facilities in civic schools

mumbai Updated: Apr 24, 2020 18:09 IST
Ankita Bhatkhande
Ankita Bhatkhande
Hindustantimes
         

As the civic body is in the process of setting up isolation and quarantine facilities in BMC schools, teachers and principals of the schools are likely to be assigned duties to oversee arrangements in these schools.

In a circular issued on Thursday, the BMC education department has asked its deputy education officers, across the city, to ensure that schools prepared to be converted into quarantine facilities. “If there is an issue with respect to water, lights etc, they need to be fixed immediately. Staff from the school like teachers and principals can be appointed to supervise the facility,” states the circular issued by BMC education officer Mahesh Palkar.

BMC has asked its officers to ensure that all the teachers and principals of civic schools remain available to work in the city. “Some teachers have reportedly gone to their villages during the break. It is important to ensure that they are given the necessary orders to come back in case of need,” the circular states.

Uday Nare, a teacher at Hansraj Morarji Public school in Andheri said that while teachers can be used for the task, officials need ensure that they receive appropriate training to supervise a facility. “They should also be trained to save themselves and ensure their own safety in such cases,” he added.

Meanwhile, the civic body has also asked to keep private primary schools ready for the same as the guidelines.

