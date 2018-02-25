Teen escapes from cop custody, held in Thane

A teenager, who was in police custody, fled from inside the Nagpur court premises on Wednesday and was arrested by Thane crime branch (Property Cell) on Friday.

After a court order, the teenager was handed over to the Nagpur police.

Ashok Prakash Gaikwad, 18, a resident of Nagpur, is a history-sheeter and was arrested for robbery on Tuesday.

A police personnel from the Thane commissionerate said, “On Tuesday, Gaikwad was arrested by Nagpur police in the evening hours and on Wednesday Gaikwad was taken to court. Before he could be produced in court, the boy pushed two police constables aside and fled. They ran after him but within minutes, he was nowhere to be seen in the court. Later, they alerted all the nearby police.”

Gaikwad, fled to his relative’s house and after taking some money, came to Ghodbunder road in Thane.

The Nagpur police got a tip-off and they alerted the Thane police.

“We laid a trap and soon caught him near Viviana mall. Soon after, we alerted the Nagpur police. He is a history-sheeter and now has one more case registered against him for escaping from court premises,” added the officer.