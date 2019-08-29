Teen jumps signal, knocks down traffic cop, arrested

mumbai

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 00:15 IST

The Bandra police on Tuesday arrested an 18-year-old student for allegedly knocking down a traffic constable who attempted to stop him for jumping a signal on Monday night.

The accused, Mukesh Pandey, a Worli resident, did not have a two-wheeler licence and was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident, said the police.

The incident took place at Turner Junction traffic signal, next to Sadhu Vaswani garden on SV Road. The complainant, Balasaheb Avhad, 47, was standing between the northbound and southbound stretch of the road.

Around 9pm, Pandey, riding from Khar towards Mahim, skipped the red light at the spot and almost crashed into a BEST bus.

Avhad tried to stop Pandey, who, in an attempt to dodge the constable, knocked him down. Avhad managed to get up and, with the help of a traffic warden, nabbed Pandey.

The accused then allegedly abused the constable. Avhad suffered leg injuries in the accident.

Pandey was taken to Bandra police station and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and the Motor Vehicles Act. He was arrested on Tuesday and has been remanded in police custody till August 31.

First Published: Aug 29, 2019 00:15 IST