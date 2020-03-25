e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 24, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Teen positive: 36 students, 9 teachers to be tested

Teen positive: 36 students, 9 teachers to be tested

mumbai Updated: Mar 25, 2020 00:42 IST
Ankita Bhatkhande
Ankita Bhatkhande
Hindustantimes
         

After a 15-year-old student of a south Mumbai school who wrote his Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam recently was tested positive for Covid-19, on Monday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) education department has submitted a list of 36 students and nine teachers who might have come in his contact, to the health department. All these possible contacts will now be tested for Covid-19

While the health department has not shared details of the student yet, the boy is reported to have picked up the infection from a ‘close contact’, says the list for Covid-19 patients prepared by the BMC.

The student of a private school, near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), wrote all his SSC papers at a BMC school centre in South Mumbai.

On Monday, the BMC education department was alerted by the authorities at the health department asking them to share details of the people who might have come in contact with the student. “We have asked the school to compile the data. Details of students including their names, addresses and contact numbers were shared with the health department yesterday,” said BMC education officer, Mahesh Palkar.

The centre had students from nine schools in the vicinity. “There were a total of 353 students in the centre who were seated in various blocks. This particular student sat in two blocks during all these days depending on the seating arrangement as per the subject combinations that he had opted for. Supervisors said that he was wearing a mask, but we were not informed that the student had any symptoms until we heard from the health department yesterday,” said the principal of the school which was the student’s centre.

On Tuesday, a teacher from the school who was on supervision duty for the SSC exam reported having a sore throat. “We have asked the teacher to get tested for the virus,” said the principal. The student reportedly wrote his history paper on Saturday, after which he got himself tested.

The school has also collated the data of all the non-teaching staff including security guards who were present at the centre, which will be sent to the health department. “Since all the students come out of the exam hall at the same time, we will share details of all those who were present at the centre,” the principal said.

SSC board exam was conducted between March 3 and March 21. The last paper which was scheduled on March 23 has been postponed.

top news
PM Modi announces all-India lockdown over Covid-19, will be in place for 21 days
PM Modi announces all-India lockdown over Covid-19, will be in place for 21 days
In phone call with S Jaishankar, China makes a request on Covid-19
In phone call with S Jaishankar, China makes a request on Covid-19
Grocery, milk booth, vegetable shops open during 21-day lockdown: Complete list
Grocery, milk booth, vegetable shops open during 21-day lockdown: Complete list
‘This is a type of curfew’: PM Modi explains what 21-day lockdown means
‘This is a type of curfew’: PM Modi explains what 21-day lockdown means
Stock markets to remain open despite nationwide lockdown
Stock markets to remain open despite nationwide lockdown
IPL cancellation on cards after three-week lockdown
IPL cancellation on cards after three-week lockdown
Hantavirus kills man in China, 32 co-passengers in bus being tested
Hantavirus kills man in China, 32 co-passengers in bus being tested
Covid-19: Sale of non-essential items temporarily halted on Amazon India
Covid-19: Sale of non-essential items temporarily halted on Amazon India
trending topics
Bihar Board 12th Result 2020Coronavirus Live UpdatesBSEB Bihar Board 12th result 2020 LIVECoronavirus LockdownBSEB 12th result 2020Bihar Board Class 12th Science ResultIndia lockdownBSEB Bihar Board 12th Arts ResultTopper List Bihar Board 12th Result 2020Coronavirus update

don't miss

latest news

india news

mumbai news