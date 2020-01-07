Teen who filed plaint against DIG missing; leaves suicide note

mumbai

A teenager from Raigad district, who had filed a case against a senior police officer last year for molesting her, has left her home in Taloja area to “commit suicide” due to “pressure” from the officer, her brother alleged on Tuesday.

On December 26, the Taloja police in Navi Mumbai booked deputy inspector general (motor transport) in Pune for molesting the 17-year-old girl. Her family alleged that the DIG molested her on her birthday in June last year.

The police have registered a case under section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, without naming the officer who was a friend of her father.

“The teenage girl’s brother approached the police on Tuesday claiming that his sister had left behind a note on Monday night saying that she is going to kill herself due to pressure from the DIG,” a police officer said quoting the complaint.

The girl’s brother told PTI that his sister has written that she would kill herself on a railway track. “Don’t try to find me. Love you all and miss you all,” reads the one-page English transliterated note, purportedly written by the girl. “The DIG is responsible for my suicide,” it stated. Police are yet to trace the girl. Kashinath G Chavhan, senior inspector, Taloja police station, said, “We have lodged a missing person case after the family members approached us on Tuesday. We are searching for the girl.” The DIG’s bail plea was supposed to be heard on Tuesday but the hearing was postponed to January 9.