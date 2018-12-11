Temperatures continue to drop in Mumbai; Tuesday coldest day so far at 16°C

Temperatures in the city dropped further as northerly winds continued to blow on Tuesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded a minimum temperature of 16 degrees Celsius, which was 2.8 degrees below normal, at the Santacruz weather station that is representative of Mumbai, thus making Tuesday the coldest day so far this season. The Colaba weather station also saw a 1.4 degree drop in minimum temperature at 19.8 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature recorded at the Colaba weather station was 1.6 degrees below normal at 30.5 degrees Celsius, and it was normal at Santacruz at 31.5 Celsius. Humidity levels were low in the suburbs at 48%, while it was 71% in south Mumbai.

“Lower-level winds over coastal stations in north Maharashtra such as Mumbai, Alibaug, Dahanu, and also over Satara and Mahableshwar have brought down minimum temperatures,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, IMD. The weather bureau has forecast a minimum temperature of 16 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 32 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

The minimum temperatures in Mumbai started decreasing since December 8 at 18.4 degrees Celsius followed by 17 degrees Celsius on December 9 and 16.8 degrees Celsius on December 10.

Overall, the city recorded ‘poor’ air-quality levels based on data from the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) with the air quality index at 210.

Very poor AQI levels were found in Mazagaon (327), Borivali (258), Bandra-Kurla Complex (322), and Andheri (319). AQI was ‘poor’ at Malad (253), and Navi Mumbai (200), and ‘moderate’ at Bhandup (112), Colaba (130), Worli (100) and Chembur (132).

AQI level from 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor, and 401 and above is severe.

First Published: Dec 11, 2018 21:40 IST