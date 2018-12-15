Temperatures rise after cool week; warm days ahead in Mumbai, says IMD

After a week of cool weather, the city recorded a spike in both day and night temperatures on Friday.

The Santacruz weather station recorded the minimum temperature at 20.8 degrees Celsius, 2.1 degree Celsius above normal, while Colaba recorded 22 degrees Celsius, 1.1 degree Celsius above normal. The maximum temperature at Santacruz was 32.7 degrees Celsius, 0.4 degree Celsius above normal and Colaba recorded 32 degrees Celsius, 0.1 degree Celsius below normal.

Minimum temperatures in Mumbai started decreasing since December 8 at 18.4 degrees Celsius;17 degrees Celsius on December 9 and 16.8 degrees Celsius on December 10. On December 11, the minimum temperature was 16 degrees Celsius.

The weather bureau said above normal temperatures was expected over the weekend and next week. “A significant shift in wind pattern is being witnessed in Mumbai. As against cool northerly winds prevailing throughout the day, earlier this week, warm and dry easterly winds are currently dominant over the city allowing temperatures to rise,” said Bishwambhar Singh, director, regional meteorological centre, India Meteorological Department (IMD). “This wind pattern is expected to continue in the days to come.”

Humidity levels were lower than previous days as Colaba recorded 52% humidity while 40% was recorded at Santacruz.

Meanwhile, the city recorded the AQI at 157 (moderate).

First Published: Dec 15, 2018 00:53 IST