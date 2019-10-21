Tempo driver held for south Mumbai accident two days after man died

mumbai

NM Joshi Marg police on Saturday arrested a 37-year-old tempo driver, Amit Lokhare, two days after a bike crashed into his vehicle, killing the 29-year-old biker at Lower Parel.

According to the police, on the day of the incident, Lokhare was exiting the Kamala Mills compound from gate number 2. He abruptly took a left turn on Senapati Bapat Marg, when a two-wheeler, coming from the opposite end, rammed into the tempo. The biker, Nadeem Khan, fell down and suffered severe injuries. As the locals began to gather, Lokhare fled from the spot, leaving his tempo behind.

“The biker was rushed to KEM Hospital, but the doctors declared him dead before admission as he had sustained multiple severe injuries,” said a police officer. The police said that Khan was not wearing a helmet.

The police then launched a manhunt to nab the accused. “We filed a case of negligence and rash driving and found that it was the tempo driver’ s fault as he drove onto the main road from the Kamala Mills compound rashly, owing to which the biker lost control over his two-wheeler and rammed into the tempo,” said the officer. The police also recorded the statements of some witnesses.

