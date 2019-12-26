e-paper
Tenders for 234 coaches for Mumbai Metro-4 out

mumbai Updated: Dec 26, 2019 00:28 IST
Tanushree Venkatraman
Tanushree Venkatraman
The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), which is looking at completing financial closure for Metro-4 (Wadala-Thane-Kasarwadavali) in January 2020, has floated tenders for 234 coaches for the line and its extension Metro-4A (Kasarwadavali-Gaimukh). The MMRDA has also invited bids for the rolling stock.

A senior official from MMRDA said, “The rolling stock will take anywhere between 18-24 months to be delivered. As we are targeting 2022-23 for Metro-4, we have floated bids for the rolling stock.” The official also said the features for the coaches will be similar to those ordered for Metro-2A and 7 - CCTV cameras, mobile and laptop charging points in each car and will be disabled-friendly.

In 2018, MMRDA placed an order for 378 coaches for three Metro lines – 2A (Dahisar-DN Nagar), 2B (DN Nagar-Mandale) and 7(Dahisar East-Andheri East) to Bengaluru-based BEML at a cost of ₹3,015 crore. “The first set of trains are expected to be delivered starting July 2020 and the trial runs for Metro-2A will commence from September 2020,” an official said.

MMRDA has struck a deal with German-based KfW for a loan of 525 million euros for the Metro-4 funding. The agreement is likely to be signed in January 2020, metropolitan commissioner RA Rajeev confirmed.

The 32.3-km corridor will connect the city to neighbouring Thane and is being built at a cost of ₹14,549 crore. The extension to this corridor is a 2.7-km stretch till Gaimukh along the Ghodbunder Road. Officials said the work on Metro-4A has been commissioned.

