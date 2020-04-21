Textbook publishers stare at huge losses

mumbai

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 00:01 IST

After the extension of the national lockdown to May 3, school books publishers in the state are staring at big losses as the peak season for textbook and study material publication is hit.

With the lockdown in place, publishers have not been able to print and distribute textbooks, notebooks and reference material, thus losing out on a large chunk of their yearly business.

Many publishers have requested the government to consider allowing them to operate as an essential service.

Narendra Nandu, president, Bombay Booksellers and Publishers’ Association, said, “We are all staring at big losses as our peak business happens during March-May. During this time, we print textbooks, reference material and notebooks for the new academic year that begins in June...We are going to formally request the government to come up with some solution.”

He said medium publishers are likely to lose nearly ₹50 lakh due to this.

Publishers alleged that with online publishers allowed to operate, print publications are getting an unfair treatment.

Deepak Sheth, director of Sheth Publishers, said even if the government permits printing, there are other permissions which need to be taken care of. “Our staff will not be able to come if transport is not available. Hence, all these things need to be considered before taking any decision,” he said.