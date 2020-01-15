e-paper
Thackeray to launch first girder for Trans-Harbour Link at Sewri today

mumbai Updated: Jan 15, 2020 00:08 IST
Tanushree Venkatraman
Tanushree Venkatraman
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will launch of the first girder for the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (MTHL) at Sewri on Wednesday. This will be one of the first big-ticket infrastructure projects that Thackeray will launch after assuming office in November 2019.

The event is being held amidst increasing speculation on the fate of several infrastructure projects under the newly-formed Shiv Sena-Congress-Nationalist Congress Party government. After assuming office, Thackeray ordered a review of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project and also stalled work on the car shed being built for Metro-3 (Colaba-Bandra-Seepz) in Aarey Milk Colony. The 60-metre girder will be launched from the Sewri side on Wednesday. MTHL is a 22-km-long sea-bridge that will connect Mumbai to Navi Mumbai. The project has been on the drawing board since the 1980s, before it was finally given a push by the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government and work on the project commenced in March 2018. RA Rajeev, metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA, at a recent interaction, said 25% of the work on the Sewri-Nhava Sheva connector has been completed. According to data shared by MMRDA, 76% of work on a temporary bridge being built over the sea has been completed. The infra agency has also constructed 55 of 820 piers, and 37% of the pile foundation has been completed.

The ₹17,843-crore project is expected to be operational by September 2022. When it was first mooted in the mid-1980s, the estimated cost of MTHL was ₹350 crore. The link is expected to reduce travel time between Mumbai and its satellite city from two-and-a-half hours to one hour.

