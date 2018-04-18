Thane civic body issues notices to 240 dangerous structures in 2 wards

With less than two months left for the monsoon to arrive, Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has started surveying dangerous buildings in the city. The survey in two of the wards is completed and more than 200 structures in the city have been issued notices the anti-encroachment department. The final ward-wise list of dangerous buildings will be issued next week, while the corporation will start demolition work by May. The final number will be available by end of April.

Last year, there were 3,693 dangerous buildings in the city of which 2,784 were declared illegal following a survey by TMC. More than 69,792 families resided in these 3693 dangerous buildings. While the number of individual residents is 3,67,824.

Ashok Burpulle, deputy municipal commissioner, anti-encroachment department, said, “We have published the list of dangerous buildings in Kalwa and Uthalsar wards. There are 134 dangerous buildings in Kalwa and 106 in Uthalsar. All the occupants of these buildings have been issued notices. The survey is underway and we will declare dangerous buildings in the remaining wards soon. The residents of these buildings will have to vacate the structures if they buildings fall in C1 and C2A category or repair the building and give a structural stability report if the buildings fall under C2B and C3 category of dangerous structures.”

In Kalwa, there are seven buildings that are extremely dangerous and unfit for occupation — one in C1 category and three in C2A category. In Uthalsar, there are ten extremely dangerous buildings — four in C1 category and six in C2A category.

“The survey of the building is carried out as per categorisation of the state wherein C1 are extremely dangerous buildings unfit for occupation while C2A too are structurally dangerous and needs evacuation. However, residents can repair the building and re-occuppy them after submitting the stability certificate. The residents will be given time till May to evacuate these buildings after which they will be demolished. If they fail to vacate these buildings, then we’ll have to force them out for their own safety,” he added.

Officials said the problem of dangerous buildings in the city will be resolved with the implementation of cluster scheme. The corporation is likely to begin the first cluster development by the end of this year. The implementation of the project will take about two decades. However, the question of those residing in dangerous buildings will continue to crop up until then.

This year, number of extremely dangerous buildings in Kalwa and Uthalsar has decreased. Kalwa had seven extremely dangerous buildings and Uthalsar had 15 such buildings last year. The number of dangerous buildings in Kalwa, including C2B and C3 buildings has increased this year from 130 in 2016-17 to 134 2017-18. The number of dangerous buildings in Uthalsar, however, decreased from 123 in 2016-17 t0 106 in 2017-18.