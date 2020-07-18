Thane Covid-19 bills audit shows Rs 27L overcharged by hospitals, refund ordered

mumbai

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 21:37 IST

The Thane Municipal Corporation has asked private hospitals in the city to refund patients Rs 27 lakh which was found to be excess billing in an audit conducted by the civic body amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The amount is a cumulative one from 196 objectionable cases found in a preliminary audit of 1,752 bills, and there were more rounds to follow, a TMC official said on Saturday.

“Of the 1,752 bills, 486 payments were probed and we found 196 to be objectionable or in excess of service rendered. The respective hospitals have been asked to refund the money,” the official informed.

The audit of bills handed down to patients in 15 private hospitals was ordered by recently-appointed civic chief Vipin Sharma, he added.