Thane devotees want bigger space to celebrate Chhath puja

mumbai

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 01:32 IST

As hundreds of devotees gathered at Upvan lake in Thane for Chhath Puja, some of them started a signature campaign seeking permission to use the lake to perform puja.

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) had built an artificial lake, but the devotees said it was too small for the huge gathering.

While one group performed puja in the artificial lake, another group of devotees insisted on performing using the Upvan lake.

“The artificial lake has a capacity for around 150 to 200 people. We need more space to perform puja and we have requested the authorities to allow us to use Upvan lake,” said Sukhchand Pathak, organiser, Chhath Puja Sanstha.

Dhananjay Singh, a volunteer from Rudra Prathishthan, one of the Chhath puja organising groups, said, “For the first time in many years, the authorities had made all provisions and arrangements for devotees. We conducted a signature campaign so that the authorities know the number of devotees and accordingly provide facilities next year.”

In Durgadi Ganesh Ghat, devotees were not allowed to step into the water. Some got inflatable water tubs and women dipped their feet in the tubs and performed the rituals. “The reason one visits water body and performs puja of the setting sun is as per rituals. One’s feet should be in water during rituals. Hence, we arranged for the tub,” said Aarti Tiwari, 34, resident of Bail Bazar, Kalyan.

A live orchestra played on stage and the beats of the traditional instruments on the banks of the river added to the celebration at Kalyan’s Durgadi Ganesh Ghat.