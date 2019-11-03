e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 02, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 03, 2019

Thane devotees want bigger space to celebrate Chhath puja

mumbai Updated: Nov 03, 2019 01:32 IST
Ankita G Menon
Ankita G Menon
Hindustantimes
         

As hundreds of devotees gathered at Upvan lake in Thane for Chhath Puja, some of them started a signature campaign seeking permission to use the lake to perform puja.

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) had built an artificial lake, but the devotees said it was too small for the huge gathering.

While one group performed puja in the artificial lake, another group of devotees insisted on performing using the Upvan lake.

“The artificial lake has a capacity for around 150 to 200 people. We need more space to perform puja and we have requested the authorities to allow us to use Upvan lake,” said Sukhchand Pathak, organiser, Chhath Puja Sanstha.

Dhananjay Singh, a volunteer from Rudra Prathishthan, one of the Chhath puja organising groups, said, “For the first time in many years, the authorities had made all provisions and arrangements for devotees. We conducted a signature campaign so that the authorities know the number of devotees and accordingly provide facilities next year.”

In Durgadi Ganesh Ghat, devotees were not allowed to step into the water. Some got inflatable water tubs and women dipped their feet in the tubs and performed the rituals. “The reason one visits water body and performs puja of the setting sun is as per rituals. One’s feet should be in water during rituals. Hence, we arranged for the tub,” said Aarti Tiwari, 34, resident of Bail Bazar, Kalyan.

A live orchestra played on stage and the beats of the traditional instruments on the banks of the river added to the celebration at Kalyan’s Durgadi Ganesh Ghat.

top news
Committed to balanced RCEP negotiations: PM in Bangkok
Committed to balanced RCEP negotiations: PM in Bangkok
Delhi cops and lawyers clash at Tis Hazari court, police van set ablaze
Delhi cops and lawyers clash at Tis Hazari court, police van set ablaze
WhatsApp sent second alert in sept, flagged 121 targets
WhatsApp sent second alert in sept, flagged 121 targets
KCR says will privatise 50% buses, gives striking employees 3-day deadline
KCR says will privatise 50% buses, gives striking employees 3-day deadline
KBC’s question on Rahul Gandhi attracts post from Tejasvi Surya. Here’s why
KBC’s question on Rahul Gandhi attracts post from Tejasvi Surya. Here’s why
AIADMK govt conspired to save Pollachi sexual abuse case accused: MK Stalin
AIADMK govt conspired to save Pollachi sexual abuse case accused: MK Stalin
Meet 19-yr-old boy who dismissed Rohit, Shikhar during India net session
Meet 19-yr-old boy who dismissed Rohit, Shikhar during India net session
‘India took big decision to get rid of terrorism’: PM Modi in Thailand
‘India took big decision to get rid of terrorism’: PM Modi in Thailand
trending topics
DelhiKartarpurSrinagarTerminator Dark FateAishwarya RaiRajkummar RaoThe Current WarVirat KohliIndia vs BangladeshShahid Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India News

Mumbai News