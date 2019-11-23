Thane domestic help held for theft; valuables seized

mumbai

Updated: Nov 23, 2019 01:21 IST

The Chitalsar police arrested a domestic help for robbing gold and other valuables from his employee and fleeing to his hometown.

Hiralal Gorain, 40, was arrested from his hometown in Jharkhand on November 18. The police recovered the stolen goods. He had dug a hole in the ground and hidden the stolen goods.

After a tip-off, the police team went to Jharkhand and arrested Gorain.

Jitendra Rathod, senior police inspector of Chitalsar, said, “Gorain worked in the house of Radharaman Ramnaresh Tripathi, 70, a resident of Hiranandani Meadows. On November 15 when Tripathi had gone out of town, Gorain allegedly stole jewellery worth Rs28 lakh and other valuables collectively worth Rs39 lakh and fled to his hometown in Jharkhand. Gorain worked with Tripathi for over four years and the family trusted him.”

The police launched a manhunt for him by sending a team to Jharkhand.

Rathod said, “We went to Bansimli village in Bokaro district of Jharkhand and found him in his home. We took him into custody but he refused to reveal where he had hidden the stolen goods.” They checked his house and neighbourhood but did not find the stolen goods.

Rathod said that with the help of the local police they finally found the jewellery. “He had dug up a hole near his house and hidden the booty. We arrested him and brought to Thane. He will be charged with theft and breach of trust,” Rathod said.