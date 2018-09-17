Thane man stabs cousin sister for refusing to marry him

A 25-year-old man allegedly stabbed a woman relative with a knife after she rejected his marriage proposal in Thane, Maharashtra, police said Monday.

The 21-year-old victim told the police that the man, who was her maternal uncle’s son, had proposed to marry her several times in the past but she refused, Mumbra police station’s senior inspector Kishore Pasalkar said.

The accused again approached the woman Sunday evening, but when she declined his proposal, he stabbed her multiple times with the knife near her house at Samrat Nagar in Mumbra and fled, he said.

On hearing the woman’s cries for help, her parents rushed to the spot and took her to the Kalwa civil hospital, he said.

The victim suffered eight stab wounds and was undergoing treatment at the hospital. Her condition was reported to be out of danger, Pasalkar said.

The Mumbra police have launched a search for the accused and registered an offence against him under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder), the official said.

