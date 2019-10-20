Thane residents turn poll volunteers to ensure 100% voter turnout

mumbai

The Thane district collector’s move to declare committee members of all residential societies as booth-level volunteers — responsible for ensuring 100% voter turnout — has got a mixed response from complexes.

While some housing society committees have launched voter awareness initiatives both online and offline, a few complexes claimed people are already aware.

As 63.92 lakh voters from the district are set to cast their votes on Monday, residential societies in Thane will play an important role, especially in urban areas.

The district collector, Rajesh Narvekar, had asked all the societies to keep a list of voters. With the polling day coming after a long weekend and most schools and colleges closed for Diwali, there are chances of people going on vacation.

K Kumar, president of The Progressive Thane Resident’s Welfare Association (PTRWA), an umbrella body of more than 25 housing societies in Manpada, said they had put up banners during Navratri, urging residents to vote.

“We’ve promised an outing for all the residents if all these societies are able to get 100% voter turnout. Till now 60-65% of them have promised full turnout, we aim to improve this,” Kumar said.

Shashikumar Nair, 56, a resident of Hill Garden society, Manpada, said all members had voted in the last election and the trend will continue this time.

“We’ve undertaken a door-to-door awareness drive. The polling centre is also nearby, so there shouldn’t be any excuse. We also appealed to people to vote as a tribute to those killed in pothole accidents.”

Manohar Kataria, committee member of the Tarangan Society, near Korum Mall, said they’ve conducted a meeting with residents, explaining how they can search their polling stations, and urged them to exercise their franchise.

Few societies also took to social media to create awareness.

Ulhas Karle, resident of Lodha Luxuria, said, “Most people in our complex are migrants or have their polling booths elsewhere. We haven’t undertaken many activities to create voter awareness, though we have sent WhatsApp messages to all members, explaining how to download voter slip, search name on the voters’ list and so on.”

Some societies claimed there is a lot of awareness among youngsters and elders are responsible, and will exercise their right.

Madhu Menon, member of Hiranandani Estates Residents Welfare Association (HERWA), said, “In the Lok Sabha election, over 70% of our society members cast their votes. Everyone is aware that one has to exercise their right.”

NO PHONES IN BOOTHS

The Election Commission has appealed to voters to not carry mobile phones to polling centres. Voters will have to keep phones outside before entering the booths.

