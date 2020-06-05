Thane shops open amid confusion over rules

mumbai

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 20:44 IST

After the initial chaos over opening of shops in Thane’s market area of Naupada after two months, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) revised the order as per the police’s suggestion.

On Thursday night, TMC came up with a list of shops from Court Naka to Jamli Naka and Thane station area which will open on odd and even days.

On Friday morning, around 500 shops on either side of the road opened as per the odd and even plan. After this allotment was opposed by the police, the TMC amended it.

A few hours after opening, the shops shut after 1pm for a few hours. They were allowed to open after the TMC officials and police officers met to revise the list.

The Thane Nagar police demanded that shops on only one side of the street remain open on one day so that the other side can be used for parking. They said this will ensure social distancing as well.

Ramrao Somvanshi, senior police inspector of Thane Nagar Police station, said, “While allotting odd and even days, TMC had left out small bylanes. We could see shops open on both the sides of the street. We conducted another survey with TMC and the list was revised.”

He said around 60% shops were open on Friday. “We expect people to come out and shop from tomorrow and will ensure social distancing is maintained,” he added.

Traders said they did not get many customers on Friday.

Mitesh Shah, member of Gokhale Road Traders’ Union, said, “There was confusion till yesterday so even residents wouldn’t know which shops will be open today.”

Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner of TMC, said that the earlier list was made as per the convenience of the traders and the odd and even parking slots. “However, the police said it would be difficult for them to patrol if shops on both sides are open. As per the new order, shops on one side will remain open on odd dates and another side of the street on even dates.”

Shops on 18 roads in Mumbra which were outside containment zones also opened.

A police officer from Mumbra said, “There are 44 containment zones in Mumbra and more than 500 Covid positive patients. Only essential shops will be allowed to open in containment zones. We have allowed shops to open on 18 roads at Mumbra which not in containment zones.”