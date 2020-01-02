Thane women cops form squad on New Year’s Eve to help those in distress

Jan 02, 2020

Thane On Wednesday, when the Kasarwadavli police got a distress call from a 22-year-old woman, a team of women personnel reached her location within minutes.

Assistant police Inspector Rupali Ratne said, “We received a call on the police helpline around 2am about a woman not getting a cab to go to Borivli. We reached the location given by her. We booked a cab and waited till it came. We made sure she had enough cash to pay. We called her parents to inform them she had left from Thane. We kept checking on her to ensure she reached safely.”

Thane police had formed a special team named Damini squad for the sole purpose for women’s safety.

Almost five teams of only women police personnel patrolled areas.

Deputy commissioner of police, special branch, Balasaheb Patil said, “This is the first time that Thane police formed Damini squad to curb crimes against women on the streets. They have to follow the same patrolling rules but were entrusted to helping girls and women in distress on streets and other public places on New Year’s Eve.”

Assistant police inspector Vaishali Raskar said they had organised meetings in housing societies with women, girls and senior citizens and asked them to report to us about eve-teasing, accidents or any help on New Year’s Eve.