There is a threat to my life in jail, Indrani Mukerjea tells court

Former INX Media chief Indrani Mukerjea, arrested in the Sheena Bora murder case, told the special court on Monday she feared for her life in jail. Mukerjea was referring to the drug overdose after which she had to be admitted at JJ Hospital in the first week of April.

“Years ago also I suffered from a similar incident and had to be hospitalised. That time tooI was given an overdose of the same medicine – Benzodiazepine. This is the second attempt, and I cannot take this for the third time,” she told the court, blaming jail authorities. The court was to record the deposition of her secretary Kajal Sharma in the murder case.

After completing the proceedings, Indrani’s lawyer Sudeep Passbola mentioned to the court that she wanted to say something. With the permission of the court, Indrani entered the witness box and told the story about what happened on April 6, the day when she was hospitalised.

“On April 6, when I was brought for the hearing, I did not meet anyone else or did not eat any food from an outsider. After the hearing, I only spoke to my three lawyers to give them instructions,” Indrani said, as against the allegation that she had food outside the jail premises.

Indrani said it was a Friday, a day on which she fasts every week. “After the hearing, we were taken to jail. We reached jail at 4:30pm where they checked me and my belongings. There was nothing suspicious. Since it was my fast I was to eat in the evening and my food was kept ready,” Indrani said.

“I remember it was 5:20pm when I broke my fast. I had daal, which was given to me in jail. I felt uncomfortable after that. Later, at 7pm I was given medicines in a slip of paper. It was after consuming them that I felt giddy and later fell unconscious.” She claimed it was a second attempt with allegedly same medicine.

Indrani is scheduled to give her statement before jail authorities on Tuesday. Hence, she said, that before giving statement she wanted to narrate the incident to the court and also file a written statement. The special judge has allowed her lawyer Gunjan Mangla to submit her handwritten statement in court on Tuesday.

As against the allegation of Indrani, Rajvardhan Sinha, inspector general of police (prisons), said, “We have not yet recorded Indrani Mukerjea’s statement as she has been claiming that she is not fit enough to give a statement. She could have approached me if she was not feeling safe or if she had reservations against the superintendent. If she was feeling safe she should have helped in the enquiry instead of stalling it.”