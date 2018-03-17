Third Kalwa bridge in Thane to get structural monitoring device

When the construction of third Kalwa bridge started last year, the cost was pegged at Rs183 crore. The bridge is expected to ease traffic in Thane, Kalwa and Thane Belapur Road.

The cost has now doubled as the Thane Municipal Corporation has decided to spend Rs130 crore on structural monitoring device in this bridge.

Navigation Span Structural Health Monitoring Device will detect any minor structural changes in the bridge, warn of defects and ensure timely repairs on the bridge.

City engineer Anil Patil said, “The Navigation Span Health Monitoring Device will be fitted in the Kalwa bridge to ensure safety of the bridge. It will monitor any minute changes in the structure of the bridge along with the changes in the steel and concrete used in the bridge. The structural stability of the bridge will be monitored continuously on the computer. We will know in advance if there is any problem in the structure.”

The total cost of construction of Kalwa bridge will now be Rs315 crore.

“The device will avert accidents of bridge collapse. The regular maintenance of the bridge will also increase its life span. We had studied the technology in Singapore two years ago. After the success on this bridge, we will replicate it on other bridges. Installing the device will cost Rs130 crore. It will be fitted in every pillar of the bridge,” Patil added.

The work on the third Kalwa Bridge over the Thane creek was proposed in 2012. The budget of the bridge was Rs10 crore when it was proposed in 2012. It escalated to Rs100 crore, when the Thane Municipal Corporation asked the state to fund the project. Later, the corporation decided to fund the project on its own to prevent delay in the project.