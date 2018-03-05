This science teacher is a ‘full-time’ Guinness Record holder

Showing his thumb nail that he has kept in a box as a keepsake for his first weight lifting act, Dinesh Shivnath Upadhyaya, 41, said he broke it after he attempted the record of lifting around 10kgs of weight with a fingernail in September 2017.

Upadhyaya, a science tutor, has received 108 record acknowledgments from the Guinness World Records team, ever since he started registering himself in April, 2012. His latest one being 79 blueberries stuffed in his mouth on December 2017, wherein he broke his previous record of 73 blueberries.

He has been termed as ‘Maximouth’ for having the most number of attempts under the mouth stuffing category. He holds 14 mentions under it.

“I don’t want to be tagged as a record breaker under one particular category. I want to be called Mr Versatile, like Ashrita Furman is. Though, people in India might know me, but those around the world call me Maximouth, to do away with that generalisation, I am now trying records across various categories,” says Upadhyaya.

Furman from New York is listed as ‘Guinness World Records’ most prolific record-breaker’ after having set more than 600 records.

A resident of Goregaon, Upadhyaya spends 75% of his time in the day researching, planning, strategising and documenting his records, to ensure that the list keeps growing.

“I usually attempt three records a month, but for that I need to be mentally prepared and keep a tab on all the active record breakers across the world,” said Upadhyaya, while mentioning a list of his ‘friends and competitors’ worldwide.

While most of his attempts are individual ones, there are some wherein he takes help from his family, ‘bribing’ them after the record is set.

Bhagyashree Upadhyaya, Dinesh’s niece and a Masters student at Mumbai University, who holds two records with him, one of which includes stacking dice in towers, said she has been recording videos for Dinesh ever since her school days, and doubles up as his companion as and when required.

“When uncle registers a record, if my brother and I have been a part of the record, we ensure that we party with him. But, the fact that he has registered a record internationally is in a way party in itself,” said Bhagyashree.

His obsession to out-do himself started when after 12 years of hardwork to become an Indian Administrative Services officer, he failed.

“I had always dreamt to be an IAS officer, but when I couldn’t fulfill that, I started attempting records to avoid getting into a phase of depression. My family doesn’t really support me and wants me to focus on teaching and not waste my time attempting records, because that doesn’t get me any money. But, now records have become an integral part of my life and have made me confident,” said Upadhyaya with a spark in his eyes, as his student waited for the class to begin.

No doubt his Facebook bio reads ‘Professional World Record Breaker’, and not a teacher.

However, his support system have been his niece and nephew Hemant Upadhyaya, with the help of whom he manages to he manages to get register his records by spending very little or no money.

“It is an Indian mentality that you have done something great only if you are on television. They don’t understand that uncle is representing India internationally, which is a great deal in itself. I have taken his advice and registered one record too,” Hemant said.

“It is not easy to break a record; at times people spend lakhs of rupees in the arrangement. But, I manage at zero cost by using household products, such as food items, matchsticks, candles, etc. And then as viewers, I usually have my students who support me,” Dinesh said.

For just a moment of ‘moment of fame and popularity’, Upadhyaya has stuffed 22 lit candles in his mouth, for which he holds a record. Though, he attempts daring stunts while attempting records, he is cautious while speaking to us.

“These attempts are not really safe, people shouldn’t really try it,” he cautions.

But, again goes on length to speak his ‘passion’, and the time when he ate peanut butter, though he had never heard about it in his life.

“Once for a record, I had marshmallows. But, because I am vegetarian, I came back home and puked it all out,” Upadhyaya says.

The officials from Guinness World Records’ have gone on to confirm that he is highest record holder in Mumbai, while one of the top record holders in the country.