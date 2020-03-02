e-paper
Three arrested for duping bizman of Rs 80 lakhs by offering Rs 1 crore in 2k notes

mumbai Updated: Mar 02, 2020 00:06 IST
Manish K Pathak
Manish K Pathak
Three people were arrested by the Mumbai crime branch from a five-star hotel in Goregaon on Saturday for allegedly cheating a businessman of Rs 80 lakh for providing him Rs 1 crore in Rs 2,000 notes, in exchange for notes of Rs 100 and Rs 500.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused have cheated many others in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities across the country.

The arrested accused were identified as Anand Kumar Tiwari alias Atul, 30, who is into real estate business; Sujit Yadav, 27, who claims to be a businessman, both are residents of Uttar Pradesh while the third accused Gayatri Prasad Shukla, 31, lives in Bhayender area. Police said three more members of the gang are wanted in the case.

According to the police, unit 2 of crime branch got a tip-off that few members of the gang had come to Mumbai and were staying in a five star hotel at Goregaon to cheat people using the same modus operandi. A police team then reached the spot and arrested the three accused, said crime branch official.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that they had a meeting with the victim in a five star hotel in Sahar area near International airport and took ~ 80 lakh from him as commission after promising to give him Rs 1 crore in Rs 2,000 notes. But the accused did not give the money and fled, added the official.

During searches, police recovered cash of Rs 7,400, seven mobile phones and six debit and credit cards from the accused. “The accused confessed that they duped people on the pretext of providing them Rs 2000 notes in exchange of notes of Rs 100 and Rs 500,” added the officer.

