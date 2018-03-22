Three attempt to extort ₹10 crore from BJP corporator in Thane, held

Three people have been arrested for attempting to extort Rs10 crore from BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) corporator Manohar Dumbre, 55.

The three accused have been identified as Anud Sajjad Shirgaonkar,29; Anilkumar Shankarlal Bhanushali,31; and Abdulla Fayyaz Ansari,24.

Dumbre first met Shirgaonkar and Bhanushali on March 6, when they called Ansari, who pretended to be chief minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis over the phone.

Further, Shirgaonkar and Bhanushali told him that they are closely connected to Fadnavis, and he would be made MLC (Member of Legislative Council) by June or July if he paid them Rs10 crore.

Manohar Dumbre said, “During the call, I was told to pay Rs10 crore if I am interested in becoming an MLC. I was suspicious of the situation, so I called up CM Fadnavis to confirm the events. I got a reply from him, warning me that the call was fake.”

Dumbre then approached the police and they decided to lay a trap.

On Tuesday, Dumbre went to Ghodbunder road to pay the initial agreed amount of Rs25 lakh, when Shirgaonkar and Bhanushali were arrested. Upon further questioning, Ansari was also arrested the same day.

A case was registered at the Kasarvadavali police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Thane crime branch unit 2, 3 and 5 are currently investigating the case.

So far, police have recovered fake national investigation agency (NIA) cards from Shirgaonkar and fake special investigating agency cards from Bhanushali.

The three were produced in court and remanded in police custody.