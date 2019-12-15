Three booked for leaking data of bank customers

mumbai

Thane Police have registered an offence against two employees of a co-operative bank and their suspended colleague for allegedly stealing and leaking customers’ data by hacking into the bank’s system, an official said on Saturday.

As per the complaint lodged by a top official of the Shamrao Vithal Cooperative (SVC) Bank with Shree Nagar police station, the accused leaked the data of its at least 447 customers, due to which the bank incurred losses to the tune of ₹ 29 crore.

Based on the complaint, Thane city police on Friday registered a case against Shaktil Kubal, who is a suspended employee of the bank, Parag Shinde, who works at the Delhi branch of the bank and Rahul Satam from its Coimbatore branch.

The fraud came to light when one of the customers of the bank complained about his account details being leaked out of the bank, the official said.

During the inquiry, the bank found that some of its employees and a suspended personnel were involved in the racket, the police complaint said.

The accused leaked the data from the bank’s shared network from April 1 to October 24 this year, it said.

“The trio leaked information about the NPA accounts, advance accounts, tax audit reports, active branch customer data, loan accounts closed, etc,” the police official said quoting the complaint.

The trio has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Information Technology Act, Thane police spokesman said.

No arrest has been made in the case so far, the official added.