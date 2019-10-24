e-paper
Three burglars arrested in Panvel, goods worth ₹4 lakh recovered

mumbai Updated: Oct 24, 2019 00:47 IST
Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan
Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan
Hindustantimes
         

Three burglars, who had been operating at Navi Mumbai and Thane over the past couple of months, were arrested by the Panvel city police on Tuesday.

Ganesh Agarwal, 28, Ram Agarwal, 24, and Gangaram Agnihotri, 44, are residents of Mira Road.

The police have recovered stolen goods worth ₹4.08 lakh from them. The police are still investigating the case to find out if some more people were involved.

 “In June, some unidentified culprits broke into a jewellery shop at Panvel and stole jewellery worth ₹5.5 lakh,” said a police officer from Panvel city police station.

“We started going through the CCTV footage and finally zeroed in on the accused on Tuesday. During interrogation, the accused told us about their hideout and we recovered some of the stolen goods. We also recovered an SUV which was used in the crime. We are now trying find out in whose name the car was registered,” he said.

The police booked the accused under sections 454, 457, 380 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). They were produced before the judicial court and were remanded in police custody.

“With the arrests, we hope to solve some cases,” said another senior officer.

 

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 00:47 IST

