Home / Mumbai News / Three convicted for murder of gangster Vijay Pujari in 2013

Three convicted for murder of gangster Vijay Pujari in 2013

mumbai Updated: Dec 24, 2019 23:52 IST
Charul Shah
Charul Shah
Hindustantimes
         

A special MCOCA court on Tuesday convicted three people in connection with the murder of gangster Vijay Pujari in 2013. The court will pronounce the quantum of punishment later in the week.

The convicts are Deepak Sharma alias Magic, Virendra Singh alias Viren Thakur, and Ajay Pandit.

Pujari was shot and stabbed to death on July 21, 2013 over a gang rivalry. As per the prosecution’s case, Pujari, along with his four associates, had gone to a restaurant in Khar at night. The accused, members of a rival gang led by Rahul Sharma, came to the restaurant, shot Pujari and then stabbed him to ensure he was dead. The gangster was then rushed to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

A murder case was registered at Nirmal Nagar police station. After investigation, police arrested Ajay Pandit, Sai Karne, Pramod Jathar, Deepak Sharma, Virendra Singh, Vijendra Nayak alias Zendu, Ajit Singh and Bhupendra Singh alias Lala. The plan’s mastermind, Rahul, remains absconding.

Special public prosecutor, Vaibhav Baghade, said there was a rift between Pujari, Rahul and Deepak. “Initially they belonged to the same gang headed by Ajay. However, after several conflicts they parted ways, thus developing rivalry,” he added.

Of the total eight accused, the court convicted Deepak, Virendra and Ajay for murder and criminal conspiracy. All other arrested accused were acquitted over benefit of doubt. They were convicted on basis of testimonies of eye witnesses, including Pujari’s aide who was present during the incident that night.

Apart from them, the prosecutor examined 31 witnesses and Lahu Wayal, assistant police inspector, Nirmal police station, assisted in bringing them to the court.

