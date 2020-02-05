Three men fall from overcrowded Mumbai locals, one dead, two seriously injured

mumbai

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 17:59 IST

One person died and two were injured after falling off from overcrowded local trains running between Kalwa and Mumbra during peak hours of early Wednesday morning in Thane.

According to the Government Railway Police (GRP), all three victims had boarded different slow locals headed to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) at Mumbra station, and that the accidents took place within a few minutes of each other.

The victims- Haji Rayees Ahmed, Imtiaz Hyder Shaikh and Abu Osama were taken to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital (also known as Kalwa hospital) in Thane.

“Haji Rayees Ahmed suffered multiple injuries and was declared dead on arrival at Kalwa hospital in Kalwa area of Thane. Ahmed fell off from the running local at around 10:00 am near Kharegaon, which is between Mumbra and Kalwa stations,” said a GRP official from Kalwa.

The other two victims had received serious head injuries.

“Shaikh met with the accident at around 10:00 am and Osama at around 9:30 am. Osama was brought to the hospital first while the other two, Ahmed and Shaikh, were brought to the hospital by GRP officials at the same time though they met with the accidents at different times,” added an official from Kalwa GRP.

GRP officials said Shaikh and Osama were residents of Amrut Nagar, Mumbra. While Ahmed (who died in the accident) was from the Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh.

According to the GRP team from Kalwa, all the victims had fallen off due to overcrowding while clinging on to the footboard during the journey.

“Ahmed was owner of clothes shop in Uttar Pradesh and often used to visit my home during his business trips to the city. On the day of the accident he left my home at Mumbra and was traveling to Mumbai to meet one his relatives,” said Mohammad Aslam Shaikh, 52, Ahmed’s cousin, who stays in Shilphata, Mumbra.

Abu Osama who received serious head injuries works as an air-conditioner (AC) mechanic and was going towards CSMT.

“Two months earlier, my younger son, too, met with a similar accident and suffered hand injuries. Fortunately, he has recovered, but now my other son has met with a similar accident. The lack of space in the locals leading to overcrowding has led to these accidents,” said Isratunissa Shaikh, 45, mother of Abu Osama.

She appealed to the railways to deal with the overcrowding problem.

“It is shocking to see three similar accidents on the same stretch have been reported. The railway administration should come up with additional services to stop such accidents,” said Isratunissa Shaikh, 45, mother of Abu Osama.

The other injured, Imtiaz Shaikh, resides with his wife and two children at Amrut Nagar area of Mumbra. Shaikh was heading to Vikhroli for his work.

“I had caught 9:28 am CSMT local, however, as I was hanging on to the door when my hand slipped and I fell down. We have to face the issue of over-crowding daily since by the time CSMT bound locals reach Mumbra during morning peak hours, there is hardly any space left for passengers seeking to board the train,” said Shaikh, who has received serious head injuries along with injuries to his left hand and leg.