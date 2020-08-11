Three more cops succumb, Maharashtra Police toll rises to 118

mumbai

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 00:44 IST

Three police personnel in the state succumbed to Covid-19 on Sunday, taking the total death toll in Maharashtra Police to 118.

Fifty-year-old police naik Shirish Mutyar, who was attached to Wadala police station and was sent on deputation to Sagari police station, was one of the personnel who died on Sunday. Mutyar, a Sion resident, was tested positive for the virus after he developed fever and breathing difficulties. He was admitted to Hinduja Hospital but died during treatment. Mutyar had a history of kidney ailments. He is survived by his wife and two teenaged sons.

After his death, the death toll in the Mumbai Police rose to 57.

In second case, 49-year-old head constable Vijaykumar Bansode, who was attached to Ulhasnagar central police station, also passed away on Sunday. “Bansode was a resident of Ambernath and was undergoing treatment at Meera Hospital in Kalyan, after he was tested positive for Covid recently. He had no other ailments,” said senior inspector Ganpat Pingle, who is attached to the Thane Police headquarters.

The third death was reported from Solapur Rural after police naik Aamin Mulani, 50, who was attached to the Pandharpur city police passed away owing to Covid-19 on Sunday.

“He was admitted to the Solapur civil hospital immediately after he showed some symptoms of Covid-19 and died there during treatment. There is no clarity if he had a medical history of any other disease. He was mostly given indoor duties,” said inspector Arun Pawar of Pandharpur police station. Mulani is survived by his wife and two sons.

In the past 24 hours, 240 Covid-19 cases were also reported across various commissionerates and district police in the state, taking the total number of cases in the department to 10,993. However, only 1,981 of these cases are active, the police said.

According to Vinayak Deshmukh, assistant inspector general (law and order), 8,894 police personnel recovered from the virus and most of them, especially the younger personnel who have been recovering fast, also reported back to the duty.