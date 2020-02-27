e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 26, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Mumbai News / ‘Tilak bridge might suffer same fate as Himalaya FOB’

‘Tilak bridge might suffer same fate as Himalaya FOB’

mumbai Updated: Feb 27, 2020 00:26 IST
Eeshanpriya MS
Eeshanpriya MS
Hindustantimes
         

Raising concerns over the Tilak bridge in Dadar, Shiv Sena leader in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and Dadar corporator, Vishakha Raut, said, that if not repaired in time, it may witness the same fate as Himalaya bridge, which crashed last year killing seven people. A portion of the footpath tiling on the bridge had cracked on Monday.

At the civic standing committee meeting on Wednesday, Raut said, “ Being a major bridge for the area, any major mishap on Tilak bridge can lead to several deaths like Himalaya bridge... Hence administration should think seriously on repairing and maintenance works of the bridge.”

top news
Northeast Delhi death toll climbs to 27; cops say 106 people arrested
Northeast Delhi death toll climbs to 27; cops say 106 people arrested
Justice S Muralidhar transferred from Delhi High Court, notifies Centre
Justice S Muralidhar transferred from Delhi High Court, notifies Centre
‘Inshallah, there will be complete harmony’: Ajit Doval’s outreach in east Delhi
‘Inshallah, there will be complete harmony’: Ajit Doval’s outreach in east Delhi
From Rajinikanth, a rare attack at Centre over violence in Delhi
From Rajinikanth, a rare attack at Centre over violence in Delhi
‘Thought his career was finished...’: McGrath lauds Indian pacer
‘Thought his career was finished...’: McGrath lauds Indian pacer
IB officer killed in mob attack in Delhi’s Chand Bagh, body dumped in drain
IB officer killed in mob attack in Delhi’s Chand Bagh, body dumped in drain
HC reprimands Delhi cops for inaction over provocative video clips
HC reprimands Delhi cops for inaction over provocative video clips
Delhi violence | Day 4: Death toll crosses 25; cops say over 100 arrested
Delhi violence | Day 4: Death toll crosses 25; cops say over 100 arrested
trending topics
Delhi violenceSonia GandhiDelhi Violence Video ClipShaheen Bagh protestAmitabh BachchanNTA ARPIT 2020 ResultTiger ShroffUPSC 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News