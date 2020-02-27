‘Tilak bridge might suffer same fate as Himalaya FOB’

mumbai

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 00:26 IST

Raising concerns over the Tilak bridge in Dadar, Shiv Sena leader in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and Dadar corporator, Vishakha Raut, said, that if not repaired in time, it may witness the same fate as Himalaya bridge, which crashed last year killing seven people. A portion of the footpath tiling on the bridge had cracked on Monday.

At the civic standing committee meeting on Wednesday, Raut said, “ Being a major bridge for the area, any major mishap on Tilak bridge can lead to several deaths like Himalaya bridge... Hence administration should think seriously on repairing and maintenance works of the bridge.”