Time to switch to smart cards: Maha transport department to motorists

The Transport Commissioner Office of Maharashtra on Thursday appealed to motorists to convert their paperback vehicle registration certificates into smart cards by applying at the RTOs

mumbai Updated: Mar 05, 2018 08:23 IST
HT Correspondent
Currently, it issues the RCs at 41 of the total RTO offices in the state, including all four offices in Mumbai.(Representational photo)

The Transport Commissioner Office of Maharashtra on Thursday appealed to motorists to convert their paperback vehicle registration certificates (RC) into smart cards by applying at the Regional Transport Offices (RTO).

The process will cost the motorists around Rs200.

“Those who want to get smart card RCs for their vehicles will have to apply online for duplicate RCs by paying the fees,” said a senior officer from the department. Smart card RCs contain details about the vehicle and the owner.

The new smart cards work on the Smart Card Operating System for Transport Application (SOSTA), a system developed by the National Informatics Centre, India’s premier information technology organisation.

The RTO offices had been issuing paperback registration certificates to the motorist since the state government discontinued contract of a service provider, Rosmerta Technologies Limited, in November 2014 due to unsatisfactory services.

Most motorists were unhappy with the quality of the RCs, which were issued on A4 size or stationary papers. They also found them inconvenient to carry. In 2017, following a prolonged tendering process, the transport department again appointed Rosmerta Technologies Limited to issue the smart card RCs.

