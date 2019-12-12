TMC budget still not approved; infra projects may be affected

mumbai

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) budget for this financial year has not been approved yet.

The delay will affect allotment of funds and corporators will not be able to take up work at ward levels.

“The model code of conduct and lack of decisions have delayed the budget approval. Despite orders to implement the budget at the earliest, there has been a delay for so many months. I have ordered the administration to ensure that the budget is approved soon,” said Ram Repale, standing committee chairperson.

As per rules if the budget is not approved in time, the funds allocated will not be sanctioned.

Corporators raised this issue in the standing committee meeting held on Monday.

“Due to lack of funds, all the work in our respective wards is affected. There are no talks about the status of the funds for improvement of wards or the corporation funds. With only three months left for the next year’s budget, there is a strong possibility we will not get the funds,” said Vimal Bhoir, corporator, TMC.

Manish Joshi, deputy municipal commissioner, TMC, said, “A new proposal will be made soon and we will ensure that work continues in all wards.”

In this year’s budget, TMC has allocated ₹1,000 crore for roads and bridges.

This includes road development, completion of third Kalwa bridge, Meenatai Thackeray junction flyover, Sant Namdev flyover and Kharagaon rail overbridge. The corporation had promised to complete the bridges this year.

Geeta Iyer, 47, resident of Brahmand, said, “It has been more than three months that the road at Dharmacha Pada has been dug up. This is an inconvenience to locals.”

Residents said they are facing problems as TMC has failed to provide basic facilities to residents.

“Only making way for bigger projects and approving Metro, flyovers and other related work will not be helpful. Maintaining the existing infrastructure is necessary especially with the ever increasing population in Thane,” said Sanjeev Dutta, an activist.