TMC chief relinquishes post, goes on leave

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 23:51 IST

Amid talks of extension of his tenure, Thane civic commissioner Sanjeev Jaiswal on Wednesday claimed he had “relinquished” the post , and was going on a leave sanctioned by the state from Thursday.

In an informal meet with the media where Jaiswal referred to himself as the former civic

chief, he said, “My tenure technically ended in January. The administration had sent a file for my extension, but I do not want to work here anymore. It should not be taken in a negative way, as I only feel that my work here is done. The state had asked me to go on leave after taking charge of a new posting, however, it does not look good to go on leave immediately after taking charge, so I will be taking my leave before the new posting.”

Jaiswal was posted as the Thane civic commissioner in January 2015 and was the commissioner of the city for five years and two months, the longest tenure of a civic chief in the city so far.

He said he was headed to Dharamshala and Rishikesh to “detox himself from Thane”.

He said that only people who go above the call of their duty make mistakes, and despite the fights, he does not hold grudges against anyone.

During his tenure, Jaiswal carried out road widening projects and held drives against encroachments.

The tenure, however, was not without controversies, with the recent being the spat between the civic commissioner and civic officials leading to the decision.

He informed that he has taken up over 200 new projects, while increasing the revenue.

The sudden exit of civic commissioner from the corporation will delay the presentation of the civic budget which is not yet tabled.

The budget usually needs to be approved by the end of March.

A civic official said, “The budget will be presented by additional municipal commissioner Rajendra Ahivar next week.”