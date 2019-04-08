Toddler killed in hit-and-run in Bhiwandi; driver held

In a hit-and-run incident, a one-and-a-half-year-old baby was killed by a speeding car in Bhiwandi on Saturday morning. The Shantinagar police arrested the driver, who was staying in the neighbourhood, on Sunday.

Shivam Bindh, the victim, was playing near the road in front of his house in Temghar when the speeding vehicle hit him, police said. Bindh sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot, they said. “This is not a wide road and big vehicles scarcely use this route. We were in the house when my grandchild was playing outside, he must have walked ahead to take his toy when the vehicle approached,” said Radhesham Bindh, 45, Shivam’s grandfather.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Umesh Chaudhari, 36.

“During the investigation, we came to know the brand of car that hit the child. Many people had also seen the accused drive past them at high speed. We arrested him on Sunday as he could not present an alibi,” said KJ Tokale, assistant police inspector, Shantinagar police station. A case of hit-and-run has been filed at Shantinagar police station, Bhiwandi.

