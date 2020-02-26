Toll on Mum-Pune expressway to be ₹270 from April 1

mumbai

Updated: Feb 26, 2020 00:14 IST

You will have to pay ₹270, up from ₹230, as toll for a one-way journey on the Mumbai-Pune expressway, from April 1, 2020. The increase in toll is as per a notification issued by the Maharashtra government in 2004, which stated that the fee will increase by 18% every three years, starting 2005.

The last revision in toll was done in 2017.

On Tuesday, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) also issued a letter of acceptance to IRB Infrastructure Developers for the expressway’s toll rights.

Vijay Waghmare, joint managing director, MSRDC said, “IRB will take over from March 1. Till then, the current operator will continue.”

IRB is expected to make an upfront payment of ₹6,500 crore by June 2020, then ₹850 crore each for years two and three, followed by ₹62 crore in the fourth year, adding up to ₹8,262 crore in total . The first tranche of this payment will be utilised for the missing link project along the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

The new rates

Cars: ₹270 from ₹230

Minibuses: ₹420 from ₹355

Trucks: ₹580 from ₹493

Buses: ₹797 from ₹675