Track accidents fail to curb trespassing at Kopar railway station

A 50-year-old man died while he was crossing the track near Kopar railway station on Thursday.

This is the second incident in a week at the same spot. On Sunday, two women and a two-year-old child died while crossing the track.

On Thursday, the police got information about a man fallen on the track.

“We took him to hospital but he was declared dead. We still have not been able to identify him and no one has come looking for him,” said S Pawar, senior police inspector, Dombivli GRP.

The police said the same spot near Kopar station has become an accident-prone zone.

According to an official from Dombivli Government Railway Police (GRP), there are villages along railway tracks near Diva and Kopar stations. Residents choose the short-cut through tracks to reach the other side or the stations.

“Laxmi Nagar and Bhopargao are between Diva and Kopar stations. Residents find it easy to cross the track. But, they don’t understand that they are risking their lives every day. Though there is road connectivity and autos are available, it is long and takes time,” said a GRP officer from Dombilvli.

The police said a safety wall along Diva and Kopar stations will curb such accidents. The GRP has written to the Central Railway to build a safety wall but has not received any response, said the officer.

“Three stations are under Dombivli GRP — Thakurli, Dombivli and Kopar. Kopar station has recorded the largest number of trespassing accidents a year. We will keep urging the railways to build a wall to curb trespassing,” said S Pawar, senior inspector, Dombivli GRP.

However, CR claimed that they have not received any such letter yet.

“We have not received any such letter from Dombivli GRP. But, once we receive the letter, we will implement the measures,” said a senior official from CR, Mumbai.

As per Dombivli GRP, 140 people lost their lives in 2017 at Dombivli, Thakurli and Kopar stations. Records show an increase in trespassing accidents in 2018.

Residents have not paid heed to announcements asking people to not cross track.

“Locals should also be educated about the dangers of crossing track. Although there have been many accidents, but trespassing continues,” said Sharad Umberkar, 50, a Kopar resident.

Railways should build more infrastructure, say others.

“Safety walls will curb the accidents but railways should build more foot overbridges as most residents cross track to get to the other side,” said Manisha Kurup, 40, a commuter from Kopar.

First Published: Feb 09, 2019 00:17 IST