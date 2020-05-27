e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 27, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Traffic cop loses leg after dumper rams into him, drags him on EEH

Traffic cop loses leg after dumper rams into him, drags him on EEH

mumbai Updated: May 27, 2020 20:24 IST
Manish K Pathak
Manish K Pathak
Hindustantimes
         

A 32-year-old traffic police constable Chandrashekhar Chaudhary lost his leg after a speeding dumper crashed into him and dragged him several metres on Annabhau Sathe Bridge on Eastern Express highway (EEH) on May 24. The incident took place at around 5.30pm when Chaudhary was heading towards Chembur on his motorcycle from his residence at Naigaon in Dadar.

The dumper driver did not stop and fled from the spot, leaving Chaudhary on the road. Police officers have been checking footages from nearby CCTV cameras to identify the vehicle and its driver, said inspector Pradeep Kadam of Bandra traffic police station. “Chaudhary is currently being treated at Fortis hospital in Mulund (West). Doctors, after making all possible efforts, had to amputate his left leg,” said Kadam.

The incident took place when there was nobody around, and the traffic constable was helped by a citizen who took him to a hospital in Chembur. “Chaudhary, who was conscious till that point, gave the number of his colleague to the citizen. The citizen alerted the number and also informed the control room,” said an officer from the traffic department.

A case has been registered in Chembur police station against an unknown vehicle, added the officer. “Chaudhary was on night duty and had left his residence at 5pm for some work in Chembur and was supposed to report to work at Bandra traffic police station. After we learnt about the accident and saw his condition, he was shifted to Fortis Hospital the same day,” said his colleague Mahendra Darekar.

Chandrashekhar’s elder brother Yogesh Chaudhary, who is also in the police department and is posted at Jalgaon, said, “I was informed by Chandrashekhar’s colleague and came to Mumbai the very next day. I have not informed our parents about his condition as they are old, and there is no one at home to take care of them.”

A native of Jalgaon, Chandreshekar had joined the police department in 2007 as police constable and was attached to Bandra traffic police station since the past two years.

top news
In Wuhan, swab samples are being mixed to carry out quick group tests
In Wuhan, swab samples are being mixed to carry out quick group tests
‘Migrants sent in trains at random to politically disturb me’: CM Mamata
‘Migrants sent in trains at random to politically disturb me’: CM Mamata
Donald Trump offers to mediate ‘raging’ India-China border dispute
Donald Trump offers to mediate ‘raging’ India-China border dispute
‘Do not let differences overshadow relations’: China’s India envoy on ties
‘Do not let differences overshadow relations’: China’s India envoy on ties
India is right to be firm on China | HT Editorial
India is right to be firm on China | HT Editorial
Social distancing missing as 400 people jostle to meet Union minister
Social distancing missing as 400 people jostle to meet Union minister
Big locust swarm headed towards Madhya Pradesh, bypasses Delhi
Big locust swarm headed towards Madhya Pradesh, bypasses Delhi
‘Rahul spreading lies, weakening India’s Covid battle’: Ravi Shankar Prasad
‘Rahul spreading lies, weakening India’s Covid battle’: Ravi Shankar Prasad
trending topics
Maharashtra COVID-19 CasesDMRCCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyHappy birthday AbRamRahul GandhiBihar 10th ResultCovid-19 positive cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In