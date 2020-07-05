e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 05, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Traffic hit in Mumbai as overnight heavy rains cause water-logging in several parts

Traffic hit in Mumbai as overnight heavy rains cause water-logging in several parts

As a safety precaution, the police warned Mumbaikars against venturing into low lying areas that were prone to water-logging.

mumbai Updated: Jul 05, 2020 12:57 IST
Suraj Ojha | Edited by Niyati Singh
Suraj Ojha | Edited by Niyati Singh
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Waterlogging at LBS Road, Kurla due to heavy rain in Mumbai. Photo by Satish Bate
Waterlogging at LBS Road, Kurla due to heavy rain in Mumbai. Photo by Satish Bate(Photo: Satish Bate/Hindustan Times)
         

Mumbai witnessed heavy downpour Saturday night due to which the city’s traffic was hit and many parts reported water-logging issue on Sunday. The traffic police authorities have issued an alert for Sunday of water-logging and traffic jams in low lying areas.

Due to the heavy rains, Hindmata, Dharavi Cross Road, Dadar TT, Shakkar Panchayat at Wadala and below Chembur Bridge in the city witnessed water-logging, according to the traffic police.

As a safety precaution, the police warned Mumbaikars against venturing into low lying areas that were prone to water-logging.

“At present traffic has been diverted from Andheri subway due to water-logging,” said Pravin Padval, additional commissioner of police (traffic).

Traffic moved slowly at Jogeshwari Vikhroli link road due to water-logging near western express highway. Meanwhile locations like Khetwadi, Bandstand, Nana Chowk, JJ Junction, Mahalaxmi Temple junction Churchgate junction, Alankar Junction, Worli Naka, Bhendi Bazar, Anand Nagar and Khar Masjid, SV road were also affected due to water-logging.

The Indian Meteorological Department on July 4 had forecasted extremely heavy rainfall in many parts. IMD issued a statement that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at many places in Palghar, Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts. At some places extremely heavy rainfall is likely.

tags
top news
Kanpur firing accused Vikas Dubey knew about raid, aide tell cops after arrest
Kanpur firing accused Vikas Dubey knew about raid, aide tell cops after arrest
India records biggest one-day jump of 24,850 Covid-19 cases, 613 deaths
India records biggest one-day jump of 24,850 Covid-19 cases, 613 deaths
Built in 10 days, world’s ‘largest’ Covid-19 care facility to admit patients from today
Built in 10 days, world’s ‘largest’ Covid-19 care facility to admit patients from today
Chinese PLA’s rear defences in Ladakh’s Galwan valley face an icy challenge
Chinese PLA’s rear defences in Ladakh’s Galwan valley face an icy challenge
LIVE: Bengaluru, Chennai and Agartala under total lockdown to curb Covid-19
LIVE: Bengaluru, Chennai and Agartala under total lockdown to curb Covid-19
August 15 deadline for Covid-19 vaccine has dented ICMR’s credibility: Experts
August 15 deadline for Covid-19 vaccine has dented ICMR’s credibility: Experts
‘I’ll score a fifty faster than you’: Gavaskar’s promise to Srikkanth
‘I’ll score a fifty faster than you’: Gavaskar’s promise to Srikkanth
Amit Trivedi on music, nepotism and working with Sushant Singh Rajput
Amit Trivedi on music, nepotism and working with Sushant Singh Rajput
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020MP 10th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In