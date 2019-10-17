Traffic hurdles ahead as PWD resumes concretising Sion-Panvel highway

mumbai

Navi Mumbai

Brace for traffic snarls on Sion-Panvel Highway as public works department (PWD) has resumed concretisation of roads.

The work has started at Vashi gaon, Nerul and Uran where roads were badly damaged this monsoon.

Kishore Patil, executive engineer of PWD, said, “Concretisation work on some of the stretches on highway was remaining because of the onset of monsoon. However, work has resumed and would be completed in four months.”

“More than 80% of work had been completedearlier,” said Patil.

Motorists using Sion-Panvel highway had a smooth ride this monsoon except at a few stretch which was battered by heavy rain.

The stretch at Vashi Gaon, Nerul, and Uran are yet to be concretised, hence, these areas saw heavy traffic. Vashi and Uran stretches were in bad condition this monsoon as only three lanes were concretised.

The PWD started concretisation work on Sion-Panvel Highway in October 2018 and almost 80% of work was completed before the onset of monsoon.

Commuters will have to brace for traffic snarls for at least four months.

“On Monday, I was struck in traffic for more than an hour while returning from office. This will be an everyday problem now,” said Hemant Gohokar, 46, a commuter who travels to Chembur every day.

It takes more than a month to concretise one lane.

“Though the traffic was mostly smooth this monsoon, Vashi stretch was a nightmare to drive on. After the problematic stretch at Kopra bridge was solved, the traffic situation improved,” said Gohokar.

Vashi Gaon is still seeing heavy traffic and vehicles bunched up at the toll booth. While Vashi lane has not been concretised, the Vashi bridge is filled with potholes.

“PWD didn’t know how much time they would take to complete the work hence, work was left midway,” said Hemant Sharma, a transport activist.

“It takes time to concretise the lanes but they do last longer compare to asphalt road. There would be problems initially, but the stretch would be smoother in the long run,” said Sharma.

