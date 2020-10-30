e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Traffic warden arrested by Mumbai Police for repeatedly raping 15-year-old, impregnating her

Traffic warden arrested by Mumbai Police for repeatedly raping 15-year-old, impregnating her

mumbai Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 23:49 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
         

Versova police arrested a traffic warden on Wednesday for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl since June and impregnating her.

The incident came to light after the girl fell ill and her mother took her to a doctor. The doctor informed the mother about her daughter’s pregnancy, after which a complaint was filed at Aarey police station.

According to the police complaint filed by the girl’s mother, the duo knew each other and the 20-year-old traffic warden raped the girl on the pretext of marrying her.

The accused has been arrested under sections 376 (2)(N) [commits rape repeatedly on the same woman] of the Indian Penal Code and sections 4 (punishment for penetrative sexual assault), 8 (punishment for sexual assault),10 (punishment for aggravated sexual assault), 12 (punishment for sexual harassment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

The case was later transferred to Versova police station as the incident took place at Lokhandwala.

