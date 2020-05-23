e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 23, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Train cancelled at last minute, 1.6K from Tamil Nadu stranded

Train cancelled at last minute, 1.6K from Tamil Nadu stranded

mumbai Updated: May 23, 2020 23:57 IST
Yesha Kotak
Yesha Kotak
Hindustantimes
         

On Saturday afternoon, residents of Dharavi protested outside the local police station after some of them had to return home from CSMT after their train to Tamil Nadu was cancelled at the last minute.

Around 1,600 migrants were expected to take a train to Nagercoil in Tamil Nadu at around 8pm. However, the Tamil Nadu government allegedly denied permission at the last minute saying they do not have provisions to accommodate so many people returning to the state.

“Our state government had provided 50 buses to carry people to CSMT station. Of which, two buses had already left. We had received permission from the local police station and the railway minister had provided for a train. But, Tamil Nadu government denied permission to us at the last minute, which is why we protested against the government,” said S Vivekanandaraja, a social activist.

Vivekanandaraja said that they have approached the local authorities requesting them to look into the matter. They have said the migrants will be informed in the next two days about what provisions will be made for them to return home.

“We had left with most of our belongings. If other states are ready to accept people back home, why not Tamil Nadu. Disappointed that these people had to return home,” said Ramesh Nadar, a resident of Dharavi.

However, when senior police officers were contacted, they denied information of any protest. Dharavi is one of the red zones in the state, with around 1,478 Covid-19 positive cases until Friday evening.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In