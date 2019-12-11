e-paper
Wednesday, Dec 11, 2019
Train fight turns ugly: Woman tears 20-year-old’s shirt, held for molestation

mumbai Updated: Dec 11, 2019 00:33 IST
Jayprakash S Naidu
A 38-year-old fisherwoman has been arrested on charges of molestation after she tore the shirt of a 20- year-old college student at Kandivli railway station on Monday morning.

According to Borivli government railway police (GRP), the complainant, a resident of Malad, was on her way to college around 8am when the incident occurred.

When the train slowed down at Kandivli station, she got off before it could come to a complete stop.

The accused, identified as Jyoti Sharma, was also trying to alight the train and pushed the complainant.

The two started arguing and Sharma pulled the complainant’s shirt, tearing off the buttons. The complainant told police that her body was exposed in public due to the incident.

The 20-year-old then screamed for help and Sharma started running away after threatening to beat up the complainant.

However, patrolling police spotted Sharma and caught her outside the railway station.

Sharma has been arrested under sections 354 (criminal force on a woman outraging her modesty), 323 (causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

