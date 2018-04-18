Train services disrupted in Thane

Train services between Diva and Kopar stations were disrupted for around one and a half hour because of technical glitch during evening peak hours on Tuesday.

It started with the CSMT-Asangaon fast local coming to a halt. This affected the other local trains running on the fast track. All trains had to be diverted on the slow track, leading to delays.

Commuters were left stranded as the trains were delayed. “Local train services were disrupted around 6.30pm was resumed around 8pm, after the technical error was resolved. All the fast locals running towards Kasara and Karjat was diverted on slow track from Diva station. We made announcements at every station, informing commuters to travel by slow trains,” said AK Singh, public relations officer, Central Railway.

Trains were running late by 30 minutes, added an official of Central Railway.

“I have been waiting at Thane station for 45 minutes for a fast local towards Kasara. After it was announced that fast services came to a standstill near Kopar station, commuters were forced to take a slow train,” said Shabri Naik, 26, a regular commuter, from Badlapur.